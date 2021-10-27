3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of 3M worth $203,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

