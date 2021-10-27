$41.49 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post $41.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.38 million and the highest is $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $165.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 322,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,245. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

