45,907 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cerus by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 657,022 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

