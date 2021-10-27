4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $30.36. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 6,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

