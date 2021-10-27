$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. 13,005,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock worth $1,257,098,926. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

