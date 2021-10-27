50,000 Shares in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Acquired by Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Antara Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,474. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

