51,400 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.71 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

