600,000 Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $3,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $8,545,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $8,048,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

