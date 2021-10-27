6,100 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,018.8% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 524,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 495,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.