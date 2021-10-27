6,353,246 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,353,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,735,000. The Beauty Health comprises about 1.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.05% of The Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 15,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,842. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

