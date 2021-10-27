6,361 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arko by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arko by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 189,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

