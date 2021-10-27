6,578 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

COO traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $412.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

