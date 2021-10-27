$70.90 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $70.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $71.50 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.00. 455,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

