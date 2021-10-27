7,000 Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

