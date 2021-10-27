70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$469.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.82 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

