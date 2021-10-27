742,852 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 742,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,548,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of MXI opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $99.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

