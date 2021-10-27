765 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,914,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $421.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.