85,152 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by NSI Retail Advisors LLC

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 50,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,547. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

