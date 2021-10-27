8,645 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,645 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

