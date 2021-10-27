89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $348.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.