8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $41,105.95 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46.

NYSE EGHT opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

