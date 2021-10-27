9,051 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Strategic Education makes up approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1,376.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of STRA traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

