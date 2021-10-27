AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

SKFRY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKFRY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

