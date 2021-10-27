AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

SKFRY stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

