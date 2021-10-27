Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,846,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 117,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

