Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 12.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.40% of Bill.com worth $414,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average is $202.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.14 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.