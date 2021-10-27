Abrams Bison Investments LLC Buys Shares of 937,000 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 937,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,670,000. Concentrix comprises approximately 13.1% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $11,529,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $62,697,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.36. 2,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.