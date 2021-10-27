Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE AKR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -183.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 395.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 189,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.