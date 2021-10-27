Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “
NYSE AKR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -183.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 395.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 189,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
