Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $1.66. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 411,090 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
