Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $1.66. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 411,090 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

