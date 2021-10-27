ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,690. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $836.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
