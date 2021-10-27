ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0875 on Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $2.34 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00208804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00098917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.