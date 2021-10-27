Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $2.21 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00321900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00211001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00097388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

