Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,447. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. Acme United has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $377,508. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

