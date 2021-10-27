ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 308865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Get ADM Energy alerts:

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.