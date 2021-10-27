Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

