Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

