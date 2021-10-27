Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

