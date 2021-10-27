AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.