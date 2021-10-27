AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
LIDR opened at $5.50 on Monday. AEye has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49.
About AEye
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
