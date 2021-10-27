Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.81

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.81 and last traded at $158.25, with a volume of 35208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

