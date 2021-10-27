Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Aflac worth $201,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 187.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

