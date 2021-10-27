Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $883.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

