Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGYS stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilysys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

