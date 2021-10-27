Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

