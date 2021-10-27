Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.76.

AC stock opened at C$22.93 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

