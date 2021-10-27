Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.50

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.50 and traded as low as $26.55. Air T shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1,966 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $88,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,928.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $276,691 in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

