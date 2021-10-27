Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.