Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.68. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 124,556 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

