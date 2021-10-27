Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 3rd

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.