Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of CGI worth $69,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,432. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

